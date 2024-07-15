In short Simplifying... In short Vicky Kaushal has dismissed rumors of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, which resurfaced after her recent public appearance in a red saree.

The couple, who married in December 2021, plan to celebrate Kaif's upcoming 41st birthday with some quality time together.

'Only speculation': Vicky Kaushal debunks Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumors

By Isha Sharma 04:33 pm Jul 15, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Actor Vicky Kaushal has quashed the circulating rumors about his wife, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. While promoting his forthcoming film Bad Newz, he addressed the speculation at a recent event. "We'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation," he stated. The actor also assured fans they would be the first to know when there is any good news to share.

Kaif's appearance at Anant-Radhika's wedding reignited rumors

The pregnancy rumors, which have been doing rounds for months now, were reignited when Kaif made her first public appearance in months at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding over the weekend. Fans speculated about a possible baby bump when they saw her in a red saree with gold detailing. Previously, the couple was spotted during their holiday in London, and a viral video convinced fans that "good news" was on the way.

Kaushal discussed birthday plans ahead of Kaif's birthday

Additionally, when asked about his plans for celebrating Kaif's birthday on Thursday, Kaushal revealed they intend to spend quality time together. "It's a very special day. We have planned to spend some quality time together because I have been busy with film promotions for a long time, and she's also been traveling," he said. Kaif will turn 41 on Tuesday.

Kaushal and Kaif's love story and upcoming film

Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan after a hush-hush romance. Meanwhile, Bad Newz, which revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, is set to hit theaters on July 19. The film features Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri alongside Kaushal and is directed by Anand Tiwari. Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and hasn't announced any new projects recently.