Cameron Diaz (51) secretly welcomes second child with Benji Madden

By Tanvi Gupta 09:33 am Mar 23, 202409:33 am

What's the story Hollywood star Cameron Diaz (51) and renowned musician Benji Madden (45) have joyfully announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Cardinal. The couple shared the delightful news on Instagram, posting an artwork with the phrase, "A little bird whispered to me." In the accompanying caption, the pair expressed their happiness, "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" Diaz and Madden also share a 4-year-old daughter named Raddix.

Privacy

Diaz and Madden's dedication to children's privacy

The highly guarded couple is recognized for their strong commitment to maintaining their children's privacy. They made a similar surprise announcement when Raddix was born in 2019. The Holiday actor had then shared on Instagram, "We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix." They have consistently maintained that they won't be sharing pictures or additional details about their children.

Relationship

Diaz and Madden's romance and marriage: A timeline

After dating for less than a year, Diaz and Madden became engaged in December 2014. This was confirmed when Diaz was spotted wearing a gold engagement ring. Subsequently, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony at their Beverly Hills residence in January 2015. Reflecting on their wedding day, Diaz reportedly shared with radio host Andy Cohen, "We got married in our living room in front of our friends."

Previous relationships

Diaz and Madden's previous relationships and encounters

Before meeting Madden, Diaz had been romantically linked with several high-profile Hollywood figures, including singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and former professional baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she confessed that she hadn't envisioned marriage after turning 40 until she met Madden, describing it as a "surprise." Madden, famed for his involvement with bands such as Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers, was introduced to Diaz in 2014 by his sister-in-law Nicole Richie.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Diaz is coming out of retirement

Diaz, after starring in over 40 films, announced her retirement in 2018. Now, however, she is ready to face the camera again and is poised to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action comedy Back in Action. The renowned Charlie's Angels star is also reportedly in discussions to co-star with Keanu Reeves in the Apple Original Film Outcome, directed by Jonah Hill. Her last film appearance was in Annie (2014).