'Dragon Ball' theme park to be made in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces first-ever 'Dragon Ball' theme park

By Aikantik Bag 04:10 am Mar 23, 202404:10 am

What's the story Following the tragic demise of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Saudi Arabia is set to construct a theme park inspired by the Dragon Ball universe. The park's design will revolve around Son Goku, a young boy with extraordinary martial arts abilities on a mission to find seven magical orbs. This exciting news was shared by Qiddiya Investment Company and Toei Animation recently.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Dragon Ball has a huge global fan following and the idea of a theme park has been lauded by fans. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is one of the most touristy countries in Asia, hence becoming a hot spot for the theme park. This upcoming project could be a potential game changer in terms of tourism boom, too.

Project

Everything about the 'Dragon Ball' theme park

The Dragon Ball theme park will extend over an impressive 5,00,000 square meters and will showcase seven distinct areas that mirror iconic locations from the original series. These include Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet. The chosen site for Qiddiya is significantly larger than Florida's Disney World. The park will also feature five cutting-edge rides among over 30 attractions, as stated by Toei Animation.

Death

Tragic death of Toriyama

Toriyama, the internationally acclaimed manga artist, passed away on March 1 aged 68 due to subdural hematoma. His passing sparked global grief among millions of fans. Manga and anime have been gaining traction in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated 13M enthusiasts of the Japanese genre and about 85M throughout the Arab world, as reported by Manga Productions.

Trivia

Dragon Ball: A global phenomenon

Initially released as a serial in 1984, Dragon Ball has become one of the most successful manga series of all time. It played a significant role in introducing manga to a global audience, further amplified by its various anime adaptations' sustained popularity in Western countries. The theme park project encompasses Dragon Ball-themed hotels and restaurants to cater to its millions of fans across the globe, too.

