Hollywood actor Kurt Russell celebrates his 73rd birthday on Sunday

Kurt Russell's birthday: Revisiting his top performances, per IMDb

Kurt Russell's 73rd birthday

What's the story Kurt Russell is a testament to the rare breed of child actors who have seamlessly transitioned into Hollywood's top stars. Born to actor father Bing Russell and dancer mother Louise Julia—Russell's journey from his debut in The Travels of Jamie McPheeters at 12 to securing a 10-year contract with Disney has been phenomenal. On his 73rd birthday, let's revisit his top IMDb-rated performances.

#1

'Tombstone' (1993)

Inspired by true events, Tombstone—directed by George P. Cosmatos—leads the pack with an impressive 7.8 IMDb rating. Russell portrays the iconic lawman Wyatt Earp, who seeks a fresh start in Tombstone, Arizona, alongside his brothers. His portrayal exudes a commanding presence as he confronts lawlessness in the unruly town. With his trademark mustache and intense gaze, he crafts a memorable character for the ages.

#2

'Miracle' (2004)

Following closely with a 7.4 rating is the 2004 drama Miracle. Russell takes on the role of Herb Brooks, the coach who led the American ice hockey team to a historic gold medal victory over the Soviets in the 1980 Winter Olympics. Based on a true story, the film chronicles Brooks's journey and is hailed as one of the greatest sports movies ever made.

#3

'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Russell has teamed up with renowned director John Carpenter on more than one occasion. One of their standout collaborations is Big Trouble in Little China—with a solid 7.2 rating. This action-packed comedy follows Russell as a truck driver, aiding his friend in rescuing his fiancée from the criminal underworld of Chinatown. Russell was joined by Dennis Dun and James Hong in this 1986 adventure.

#4

'Escape from New York' (1981)

In one of his most iconic roles, Russell takes center stage in the sci-fi-thriller Escape From New York—where Manhattan is shown as a maximum-security prison. His portrayal of the enigmatic ex-soldier Snake Plissken contributed to the film's commercial success and its cult status. With a suave demeanor and shotgun in hand, Russell perfectly embodies the character's mystique, earning the film a 7.1 rating.

#5

'Backdraft' (1991)

Scoring a 6.9 rating, Backdraft is one of Russell's standout films, known for its gripping firefighting action and poignant tale of brotherhood. In the film, Russell shares the screen with William Baldwin, portraying two firefighter siblings navigating their father's legacy. Through his portrayal, Russell brings depth to his character's emotional journey, grappling with familial bonds and personal ambitions amid intense competition.