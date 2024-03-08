Next Article

'Inside Out 2' releases on June 14

'Inside Out 2': Release date, cast, and trailer are revealed

By Aikantik Bag 05:02 pm Mar 08, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Inside Out stans, assemble! Yes, the highly anticipated trailer of the sequel Inside Out 2 has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of Riley's emotional journey as she navigates the ups and downs of teenage life. The film welcomes back the characters (emotions) Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Additionally, the sequel introduces new emotions Anxiety, Envy, Boredom, and Embarrassment, adding a fresh twist to the story. Let's explore the cast and release date!

Release date

Synopsis and release date of the film

The star-studded cast features Amy Poehler reprising her role as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger. Liza Lapira takes over Mindy Kaling's role as Disgust, while Tony Hale steps in for Bill Hader as Fear. The synopsis reads: "Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" It releases worldwide on June 14.

Twitter Post

Check the trailer here