'Family Star' is slated for its theatrical release on April 5

It's a wrap for Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:43 pm Mar 16, 202406:43 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated Telugu film Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has wrapped up shooting and is set to premiere in theaters on April 5. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release, and the excitement has only grown with the unveiling of two songs from the movie, Nandanandanaa and Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa. The teaser of Family Star was also screened on a billboard at Times Square in December.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Deverakonda was last seen in Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The romantic drama, which was originally made in Telugu and was released in multiple languages, unfortunately, tanked at the box office. Additionally, Family Star also marks the third Telugu movie for Thakur, who debuted with Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Her latest release, as well as her second Telugu venture, was December 2023's Hi Nanna, alongside Nani in the lead. It's now streaming on Netflix.

Wrap announcement

Deverakonda shared a heartwarming video announcing the film's wrap-up

Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel of the lead actors and director Parasuram Petla embracing each other, celebrating the completion of Family Star. The caption read, "Anddd - It's a wrap #FamilyStar will See you all in Cinemas - April 5th! We are all buzzing with Excitement." The video perfectly captures the enthusiasm of the entire cast and crew as they look forward to the film's theatrical outing.

Teaser and trailer release

The film's trailer is expected to be released this month

The teaser released by the makers showcased Deverakonda as a devoted family man struggling with anger issues. As the story unfolds, his character's dark side emerges due to unforeseen events. The film also delves into a romantic storyline between Deverakonda and Thakur. With production now complete, it's expected that the movie's trailer will drop by the end of March. Notably, South Indian films usually unveil the trailer only days before the premiere.

About the team

The team behind 'Family Star'

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Deverakonda and director Petla, following their 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. The action-packed entertainer also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film features music by Gopi Sunder, cinematography by KU Mohanan, and Marthand K Venkatesh joining the team for the editing.