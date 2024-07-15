In short Simplifying... In short Rakshit Shetty's film 'Bachelor Party' is under investigation for alleged copyright infringement of two songs, Gaalimathu and Nyaya Ellide.

The songs were reportedly used without obtaining necessary permissions, leading to a complaint and subsequent FIR against Shetty.

The comedy-drama film, available on Amazon Prime, revolves around an unhappy software engineer who attends a friend's bachelor party, leading to unexpected chaos.

Legal trouble for Rakshit Shetty over copyright

Rakshit Shetty's 'Bachelor Party' accused of copying song; FIR filed

By Tanvi Gupta 04:30 pm Jul 15, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Prominent Kannada actor and filmmaker Rakshit Shetty is facing legal trouble over alleged copyright violation. Per reports, a complaint lodged by Naveen Kumar, a partner at MRT Music, accuses Shetty and his production house, Paramvah Studios, of unauthorized use of two songs in the movie Bachelor Party. The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the Copyright Act against Shetty based on this complaint.

The accusation

Details of the alleged copyright violation

The songs in question, Gaalimathu and Nyaya Ellide were allegedly used in Shetty's movie without obtaining the necessary permissions. Produced under Shetty's company, Paramvah Studios, the movie Bachelor Party was released on January 26 and later made available on Amazon Prime Video in March. According to the FIR, Shetty violated copyright laws by not purchasing broadcast and ownership rights for these songs.

Investigation initiated

Police investigation is underway following the complaint

Discussions between MRT Music and Shetty's team about using the songs in the movie were held in January but ended unsuccessfully. Following Kumar's complaint, a case was registered against Shetty on June 24. A senior police officer confirmed, "A notice was also sent to the actor on Sunday in connection with the matter after we received some documents from the complainant." "However, since the actor is out for his shoot, once he returns, we will record his detailed statement."

About the movie

Meanwhile, know everything about the Shetty-backed film 'Bachelor Party'

Written and directed by Abhijit Mahesh, the comedy-drama stars Diganth, Achyuth Kumar, and Yogesh in the lead roles. It tells the story of Santosh, an unhappy software engineer nagged by his wife and ignored at work. He secretly attends his friend Ashok's bachelor party, reuniting with his troublemaking childhood friend Maddy and PT teacher Ashwath Narayan, leading to drunken chaos and drama.