By Tanvi Gupta 03:32 pm Jul 15, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Not everything appeared harmonious within the Bachchan family after photos emerged from Anant Ambani's wedding. While Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta posed together, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were noticeably absent. Their later arrival and separate photo-op added to the perceived tension. This comes in contrast to a resurfaced video from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 2018 wedding, where Rai Bachchan appeared joyful alongside the Bachchans—highlighting changing moments of family dynamics.

The video was shared by a fan page of Rai Bachchan on Instagram. In the footage, Amitabh, his wife Jaya, their daughter Shweta, and daughter-in-law Rai Bachchan are seen together. Rai Bachchan is seen giggling alongside Shweta while Jaya chats with them during the photo session. Moreover, Amitabh shared an inside look at Singh and Padukone's wedding reception. He posted a photo of a dance performance with the caption: "It's the girls vs the boys...and the girls are winning..."

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens flooded the comments section with their opinions. One user remarked, "Probably (I could be wrong) because everything was fine when Shweta was with her husband, now that she's moved back into her parents' house, things didn't go well for the daughter and daughter-in-law of Bachchans." Another added, "Typical nanad bhabhi drama in families." Another comment suggested, "Jealousy and fame caught Jaya and Shweta. Just mad because of Aish's attention through media."

At the pre-wedding gala of Ambanis earlier this year, many witnessed a rare sight: Rai Bachchan and Shweta together after a long time. Observers noted the visible tension between them, as they maintained a noticeable distance throughout the Hastakashar ceremony. Despite paparazzi urging them to pose together, they both refrained. There was a palpable moment of discomfort for Shweta, who kept a composed demeanor, and Rai Bachchan, who deliberately positioned herself behind the entire Bachchan clan, maintaining a noticeable distance.

There has been intense speculation surrounding Abhishek and Rai Bachchan's marriage‚ though the couple has consistently chosen not to address it directly. In January, Abhishek added fuel to separation rumors by sharing a post about failure: "The fear of failing will destroy your dreams. Learning from failure will build your dreams." Around the same time, Shweta posted a cryptic note without naming anyone: "Words are events, they do things, change things." The couple tied the knot in 2007.