In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' features Malvika Nair as Uttara, a character from Mahabharata, and revolves around a pivotal moment in the Kurukshetra war.

The trailer reveals key scenes including a dramatic plot twist where Ashwattama targets Uttara's unborn child, only to be cursed by Lord Krishna.

Rumors also suggest cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, with official confirmation awaited.

Second trailer for 'Kalki 2898 AD' released on Friday

Malvika Nair likely to portray Uttara in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:42 pm Jun 22, 202404:42 pm

What's the story The second trailer for Kalki 2898 AD was released to an enthusiastic response from viewers on Friday. It showcased a gripping showdown between lead actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, along with an unexpected appearance by Kamal Haasan. However, the biggest surprise came with the revelation of actor Malvika Nair's involvement in the project. Her role, previously undisclosed, left fans eager to uncover more about her character's significance.

Character unveiled

Nair's role in 'Kalki 2898 AD' revealed

The trailer suggested that Nair is playing the character of Uttara from Mahabharata, wife of Arjun's son Abhimanyu. The plot seems to center around a pivotal moment during the Kurukshetra war involving a fierce battle between Arjun and Ashwattama. Later in the trailer, there is a scene depicting Uttara's (Nair) baby getting targeted by the Brahmastra unleashed by Ashwatthama in the Mahabharata.

Plot twist

Dramatic plot twist from 'Mahabharata'

During the fatal war, Narada and Vyasa intervened, urging the warriors to withdraw their potentially devastating weapons. While Arjuna complied with their plea to withdraw his weapon, Ashwattama failed to do so. Instead, he directed his weapon toward Uttara's womb in an attempt to end the Pandava lineage by killing Abhimanyu's unborn child. This dramatic turn of events is a key part of the film's storyline.

Key scenes

Trailer highlighted key moments in the forthcoming film

However, Lord Shri Krishna saves Uttara's baby and curses Ashwattama to live forever with wounds for his actions. This aligns with the belief that Ashwattama is still alive. Elsewhere in the trailer, the sequences featuring Ashwatthama (Big B) and Bhairava (Prabhas) illustrate the immense size and formidable power of the former. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to take theaters by storm on Thursday (June 27).

Other appearances

Meanwhile, rumors suggest Dulquer, Mrunal are also part of 'Kalki'

Apart from the main cast of Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, there are rumors that Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will make cameo appearances as Prabhas's parents in the sci-fi film. If true, this potential casting would mark their second collaboration, following their work together in the 2022 film Sita Ramam. However, an official confirmation of these roles is still awaited from the makers.