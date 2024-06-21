In brief Simplifying... In brief The second trailer for 'Kalki 2898 AD', a sci-fi meets mythology film, showcases more of the visual effects and the pivotal role of Bachchan's character in protecting Padukone's character.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film, which is the longest in Prabhas's career, is set to release on June 27.

The Telugu version has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification in Hyderabad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The second trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is out now

'Kalki 2898 AD' second trailer is intriguing and visually appealing

By Isha Sharma 08:53 pm Jun 21, 202408:53 pm

What's the story The team of Kalki 2898 AD is promoting the film with full force. Earlier this week, the pre-launch event for the eagerly awaited sci-fi movie took place in Mumbai and was attended by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. A highlight of the event was the exclusive release of the film's second trailer to the media. Now, the clip has finally been unveiled online!

Trailer

The second trailer seems better than the first!

The trailer captures the film's marriage of sci-fi and mythology. In the clip, it is once again highlighted that Bachchan's character will play a pivotal role in the narrative and will work toward Padukone's protection. In the beginning, he tells her, "God himself resides in your womb." The VFX is also more pronounced in this trailer as compared to the first one, and Padukone, fighting against the evil forces, receives a lot more footage.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

The film

Know more about the upcoming film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD will release on June 27. Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hyderabad granted the Telugu version of the film a U/A certificate. At 180.56 minutes (three hours, zero minutes, 56 seconds), it is reportedly the longest film in Prabhas's career, beating his recent releases Salaar and Adipurush. Revisit the film's first trailer here.