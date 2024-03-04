Next Article

Celebrities who repeated their wedding outfits or jewelry in style

Kareena Kapoor recycles jewelry at Ambani bash: Other wardrobe rewinds

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 pm Mar 04, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Bollywood stars flaunted their fashion finesse at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, with Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the pack in style. During the third day of the grand bash, Khan dazzled everyone in golden attire by ace designer Ritu Kumar. However, it was her eye-catching necklace that stole the show, as it seemed to be the same piece she wore at her own wedding reception.

A Reddit user highlighted Khan's wedding necklace

A keen-eyed Reddit user observed that Kapoor Khan donned a striking polki choker necklace at the musical night on Sunday. The user highlighted that the necklace is the same exquisite piece that the actor wore during her 2012 wedding reception in Delhi after marrying Saif Ali Khan. With this, she gracefully entered the league of celebrities who repeated their wedding wardrobes. Here's a roundup of other stars who followed suit.

Repeating wedding outfits: A nod to sustainable fashion

The days when repeating outfits was considered a sin are long gone! Rewearing your wedding dress is not just a sensible choice but it's a celebration of cherished moments and an ode to sustainable fashion. After all, that iconic dress often holds a special place in the heart and, let's face it, the wallet too. Celebrities worldwide have embraced this trend, showcasing how to make it a glamorous affair.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a powerful sustainable fashion statement by re-wearing her contemporary ivory Sabyasachi wedding saree to the 2023 National Film Awards. The actor—who received the Best Actress award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi—ensured to style the same saree differently, opting for a messy flower-adorned hair bun. Later, in her Instagram post, she shared, "A special day calls for a special outfit. What's special once can be special again. And again..."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

During her 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wowed everyone with three different wedding dresses. She loved one dress so much that she wore it a second time—for the cover of Vogue Netherlands's Love & Weddings issue! The chosen gown was the lacy, hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren masterpiece she donned for the couple's Christian ceremony. With crystal Swarovski embellishments that took a reported 1,826 hours to create, the re-wear was undoubtedly warranted!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarked on her happily-ever-after with co-star Naga Chaitanya. The actor donned a stunning ivory Kanjeevaram saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Vasanthalaxmi Collection, paired with a red silk embroidered blouse. Fast forward to 2019, Prabhu brought back the magic, repeating the Kanjeevaram beauty at Ashritha Daggubati's wedding. This time, she added her twist with a closed-neck blouse, layered necklace, and a bun adorned with gajras. Notably, the pair parted ways in 2021.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's wedding to Ranveer Singh in 2018 created quite a buzz. A standout moment was from her chooda ceremony, where she wore an A-line maroon kurta with dhoti pants crafted from a zari-rich fabric. Padukone gave the outfit a second outing on her first wedding anniversary when she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 2019. Now, after five years of marriage, the couple is gearing up to welcome a little bundle of joy in September!