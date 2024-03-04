Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 01:40 pm Mar 04, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Ranveer Singh is a force of nature and the Bollywood actor is known for his marvelous acting range. His pipeline is becoming exciting with each passing day and now a new report suggests that Singh is set to headline an upcoming action thriller helmed by the National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar. Set to begin filming in April/May 2024, the movie will delve into the world of Indian Intelligence Agencies.

Work

Singh's revised work calendar

A source told Pinkvilla that Singh was so impressed with the script that he asked his team to rearrange his calendar and prioritize the Dhar directorial. The filmmaker is currently basking in the glory of Article 370's success. With Singh's revised schedule, he will now start shooting for Dhar's film in May 2024, followed by Don 3 in August/September 2024, and Shaktimaan in May/June 2025.

What Next?

Details of the Dhar directorial are being kept under wraps

As for Singham Again, Singh will complete his remaining work by coordinating dates with director Rohit Shetty. Details about the central plot of Dhar's upcoming film are still under wraps, but fans can expect an official announcement once all the paperwork is finalized. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Singh in a never-before-seen avatar.