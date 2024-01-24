What's the story

Kamal Haasan is a bonafide superstar of Tamil cinema and his comeback on celluloid with Vikram is a story to be etched in history. After the actioner's humongous success, Ulaganayagan has an artillery of films in the pipeline. Now, the makers have revealed that Haasan's next with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life has started filming. The makers shared a small snippet, too.