Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan is filming now
Kamal Haasan is a bonafide superstar of Tamil cinema and his comeback on celluloid with Vikram is a story to be etched in history. After the actioner's humongous success, Ulaganayagan has an artillery of films in the pipeline. Now, the makers have revealed that Haasan's next with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life has started filming. The makers shared a small snippet, too.
More about the film
Ratnam is currently basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan: II's success, hence the expectations from his upcoming film are at an all-time high. The snippet features the actors and major stakeholders of the film. The cast includes Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nassar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.