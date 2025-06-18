Meta teams with Prada to develop luxury AI smart glasses
What's the story
Meta is teaming up with Italian luxury fashion brand Prada to develop a new pair of AI smart glasses, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
The collaboration marks a major expansion of Meta's efforts in the wearable tech space, beyond its existing partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.
The timeline for the public launch of these innovative glasses remains unclear at this point.
Business expansion
Meta's expanding vision for AI smart glasses
The reported collaboration with Prada shows Meta's intention to take its AI smart glasses technology beyond EssilorLuxottica and its many brands.
This comes after the success of the Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses, which have sold millions of units.
Earlier this week, Meta also hinted at a partnership with another EssilorLuxottica brand, Oakley.
The Oakley smart glasses could be announced as soon as Friday and are expected to cost around $360.