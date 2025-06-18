Apple Watch Ultra 3 expected to launch this fall
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Apple Watch Ultra 3 could finally make its debut later this year.
The news comes from Jeff Pu, an analyst at GF Securities Hong Kong. He took to X to share his prediction about the smartwatch's release, which aligns with earlier reports.
If you're considering buying an Ultra 2, you might want to hold off for a better upgrade coming soon.
Launch timeline
Watch Ultra 3 to bring satellite connectivity, new chipset
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 17 series this fall.
The new wearable will come with satellite connectivity for emergency texts, a more efficient display, and better performance thanks to a new chipset.
However, the design is likely to remain largely unchanged and no new size variants are expected either.
Future releases
Other upcoming devices on Apple's roadmap
Along with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the rumored Series 11, Pu also predicts that Apple's first smart home display (tentatively called "HomePad 6") will be launched in 2025.
The Apple Watch Series 12 and the third-generation AirPods Pro are likely to make their debut in 2026.
In a major breakthrough for wearable tech, a smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring could be launched in 2027.
Market impact
Apple Watch Ultra 2's successor has been long overdue
The launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will continue Apple's presence in the ultra-rugged smartwatch segment.
The previous model was launched in September 2023, but there has been no word on its successor since then.
The only update was a new colorway for the Ultra 2, leaving fans eager for more substantial upgrades.