Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell﻿, on June 17, raced to his eighth century in T20 cricket.

He reached the landmark during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) game for Washington Freedom against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Oakland.

His explosive 49-ball 106* led Washington to a remarkable 208/5 in 20 overs. They later won by 113 runs.

With eight T20 tons, Maxwell equaled several legends including India's Rohit Sharma.