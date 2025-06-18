Glenn Maxwell unlocks this unique achievement in T20 cricket
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, on June 17, raced to his eighth century in T20 cricket.
He reached the landmark during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) game for Washington Freedom against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Oakland.
His explosive 49-ball 106* led Washington to a remarkable 208/5 in 20 overs. They later won by 113 runs.
With eight T20 tons, Maxwell equaled several legends including India's Rohit Sharma.
Match summary
Maxwell powers WSF to victory
Maxwell, known for his aggressive batting style, scored an unbeaten 106 off just 49 balls in the match.
His innings included 2 boundaries and a whopping 13 sixes. He bagged a staggering strike rate of 216.33.
Despite a shaky start, Maxwell took charge of the innings, targeting Jason Holder in the final over. He slammed a 48-ball ton.
As a result, the Maxwell-led Washington posted a total of 208/5 in 20 overs.
The Knight Riders later perished for 95.
Hundreds
Eight tons in T20 cricket
As mentioned, Maxwell completed his eighth century in T20 cricket.
He equaled David Warner, Aaron Finch, Rohit, Jos Buttler, and Michael Klinger in terms of T20 tons.
The list is led by Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who owns a record 22 centuries.
Notably, Maxwell owns the joint-most centuries in T20I cricket (5) with Rohit.
Runs
First player with this triple
With this, Maxwell raced to 10,500 runs in T20 cricket. He became the third Australian batter with this feat, joining Finch and Warner.
The Aussie batter owns 10,574 runs from 469 T20s at a strike rate of 154.70. His tally also includes 57 half-centuries.
Notably, Maxwell also has 178 wickets in T20s with his off-spin.
He has become the first player with the triple of 10,500 runs, 170-plus wickets, and five-plus hundreds in T20 cricket.