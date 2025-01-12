What's the story

Glenn Maxwell produced a match-winning performance in the Big Bash League (BBL), scoring a stunning 90 runs off just 52 balls.

The innings featured 10 sixes, the most by the Australian cricketer in T20 cricket.

His brilliant batting guided his team, Melbourne Stars, to a victory over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

The win has kept the Stars's hopes alive for a spot in the finals of this season's BBL.