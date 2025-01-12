Glenn Maxwell hits match-winning 90 in BBL: Key stats
What's the story
Glenn Maxwell produced a match-winning performance in the Big Bash League (BBL), scoring a stunning 90 runs off just 52 balls.
The innings featured 10 sixes, the most by the Australian cricketer in T20 cricket.
His brilliant batting guided his team, Melbourne Stars, to a victory over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.
The win has kept the Stars's hopes alive for a spot in the finals of this season's BBL.
Match turnaround
Maxwell's heroics turn the tide for Stars
The Stars's prospects appeared grim when they were reeling at 75/7, after being asked to bat.
But Maxwell's explosive batting changed the course of the match, taking his side to a total of 165 runs.
Maxwell's tactical approach to the game was evident as he confidently took on the strike and hit sixes, reminiscent of his memorable World Cup double-century against Afghanistan.
He also set a new BBL record for an eighth-wicket partnership with Usama Mir, contributing 81 runs together.
Tactical approach
Maxwell slams his 20th fifty in BBL
Maxwell's knock was laced with 10 sixes and four fours. He struck at 173.07.
Maxwell has raced to 10,273 runs in T20 cricket at 27.91. In addition to 7 tons, Maxwell now owns 56 fifties.
He has raced to 522 sixes with his strike rate being 154.24.
The celebrated T20 cricketer has raced to 3,137 runs in the BBL. He owns 20 fifties and two tons. He averages 34.47.
Maxwell has slammed 142 BBL sixes.
Bowling challenge
Renegades' bowling attack rattled by Maxwell's tactics
The Renegades's bowlers failed to rein in Maxwell, who refused singles and attacked leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
Fergus O'Neill did pick two wickets for 16 runs in four overs, but his spell concluded before the onslaught from Maxwell began.
The Stars's veteran quick Mark Steketee also starred with the ball, picking five wickets for just 17 runs and played a huge role in their win over the Renegades.