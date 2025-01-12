Ranking NFL QBs with most career postseason rushing yards
What's the story
Quarterbacks who excel on the ground in the postseason add a dynamic edge to their game, impacting playoff runs.
With the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wildcard playoff win, Lamar Jackson now owns the most postseason rushing yards by a QB.
From Jackson's electrifying speed to legends like Steve Young, this ranking dives into the NFL quarterbacks with the most career rushing yards in postseason history.
#1
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (602 rushing yards)
As mentioned the Baltimore QB now stands atop the list of QBs with the most postseason rushing yards with 602 yards.
While he was sixth overall before today's game, his 81-rushing yards have propelled him to the summit.
Notably, Jackson has pulled off this feat in just seven playoff games. Additionally, he is the only QB ever to cross the 600-yard mark.
#2
Steve Young - San Francisco 49ers (594 rushing yards)
The 49ers QB stands second on this list thanks to his 594 rushing yards.
Notably, Young had set this record back in 1998 when he last played in a playoff game.
Additionally, he is one of the four QBs to cross the 500-yard mark in 22 playoff games (most on this list).
Moreover, he is also the only non-active player in the top five.
#3
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (563 rushing yards)
The Bills' seventh-year QB takes up the third spot putting up 563 yards on the ground.
Allen has played just 10 playoff games (second least on this list) from the 2019 playoff to the 2023 playoffs.
Additionally, he also owns five rushing TDs with an average of 56.3 rushing yards per game. Moreover, Allen is yet to start his playoff run this season.
#4
Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers (533 rushing yards)
Although the Steelers were run over by the Ravens in their AFC Wildcard playoffs, their veteran QB stands fourth on this list.
Meanwhile, Wilson has managed 533 rushing yards across 17 playoff games, while he also had six yards in their loss against the Ravens.
Overall, he owns three rushing scores also, with an average of 31.4 yards per game.
#5
Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (524 yards)
The reigning NFL Champion and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes rounds out the top of this list.
Meanwhile, the eight-year Chiefs QB owns 524 yards on the ground across 18 playoff games (second most on this list).
Notably, Mahomes is yet to start his playoff run this season, giving him plenty of chances to climb up the list.
Additionally, he also owns five rushing scores.