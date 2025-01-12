What's the story

Alexander Zverev has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 with a sound 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win against Lucas Pouille on Sunday.

The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev arrived in Melbourne having secured wins in two matches at the United Cup. However, he withdrew ahead of Germany's quarter-final clash against Kazakhstan owing to a bicep strain.