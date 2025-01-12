Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev reaches 2nd round
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 with a sound 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win against Lucas Pouille on Sunday.
The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena.
Zverev arrived in Melbourne having secured wins in two matches at the United Cup. However, he withdrew ahead of Germany's quarter-final clash against Kazakhstan owing to a bicep strain.
Information
Here are the match stats
Zverev doled out 18 aces compared to his opponent's three. Pouille went on to committ 7 double faults. Zverev committed 1 double fault. Zverev hit 37 winners and saved both break points. He converted 3/18 break points.
Stats
Zverev races to 26-9 win-loss record at AO
The 27-year-old Zverev is aiming to become the first German man to win a major since Boris Becker at the AO in 1996.
He will play against Spaniard Pedro Martinez in the 2nd round.
Zverev has raced to a 102-35 win-loss record at Grand Slams. His tally at AO reads 26-9.
Zverev is a two-time Grand Slam finalist and a six-time semi-finalist.
Do you know?
Zverev equals Haas' record at AO
As mentioned, Zverev has claimed his 26th men's singles match win at the Australian Open. As per Opta, he has equalled Tommy Haas (26) for the second-most of any German at the event in the Open Era, behind only Boris Becker (29).