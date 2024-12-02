Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis player Altug Celikbilek, currently ranked 451 globally, was hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a match in Monastir.

The Turkish Tennis Federation and Tunisian Embassy are closely monitoring his condition and providing necessary support.

Celikbilek couldn't continue after the first game

Tennis player Altug Celikbilek hospitalized after brain hemorrhage on court

By Parth Dhall 07:15 pm Dec 02, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Altug Celikbilek, a 28-year-old Turkish tennis player, collapsed during his semi-final match at an ITF tournament in Tunisia. He was playing against Yanki Erel when the incident took place. After just one game, Celikbilek couldn't continue and retired through injury. Medical professionals rushed to his aid when he collapsed after the first game of his match. Here are further details.

Medical intervention

Celikbilek's condition closely monitored after brain hemorrhage

Celikbilek, who is currently ranked world number 451, was later diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is being assessed for a possible transfer to Turkey for further medical procedures. The Turkish Tennis Federation has confirmed that his condition is being "closely monitored" following the incident in Monastir.

Official statement

Turkish Tennis Federation and Tunisian Embassy extend support

The Turkish Tennis Federation, along with the Tunisian Embassy, is closely monitoring Celikbilek's health. They released a statement saying, "The health condition of our national athlete Altug Celikbilek, who fell ill during a match at the M15 Monastir tournament held in Tunisia, is being closely monitored by our Federation and the Tunisian Embassy." The federation also assured all necessary support to Celikbilek and his family.

Social media updates

Retired player Ipek Senoglu shares updates on Celikbilek's condition

Ipek Senoglu, the retired Turkish player, has been updating about Celikbilek's condition on social media. In her latest post, she wrote, "Send your prayers and energy to @altugcelikbilek he underwent surgery after the brain hemorrhage he had in the past and the scan came back clean." She further added that it remains critical how he will wake up now.

Tournament outcome

Erel dedicates victory to Celikbilek amid health concerns

Despite the unfortunate incident, the M15 event in Monastir went on with Erel being crowned the champion. He dedicated his win to Celikbilek, who entered as the top seed in the tournament. Celikbilek, a former world number 154 player with three Challenger titles and six ITF trophies under his belt, had earlier won a tournament in Monastir in September.