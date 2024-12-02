Head coach Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian squad Down Under
Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to rejoin the Test squad in Australia on December 2. He had earlier returned to India citing personal reasons. India played the two-day tour game under the lights against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, during his absence. The match was later converted into a limited-overs contest, as rain played spoilsport on Day 1.
Gambhir departed on November 26
Gambhir left Australia on November 26, after the first Test ended in Perth. His return comes just ahead of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, which begins on December 6. In his absence, India's support staff including Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel, oversaw team training sessions.
Gambhir will involved in discussions regarding Playing XI
Despite Gambhir's absence, Team India registered a six-wicket win in the Canberra fixture. Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill played pivotal roles in this victory. Now, Gambhir will be involved in discussions about India's Playing XI for upcoming match. These discussions hold special significance as regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener due to personal reasons, has rejoined the team.
Gill's return and potential team changes
Gill, who missed the first Test with a fractured thumb, is also in the mix. If India opt to include Rohit and Gill in place of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, respectively, it could see changes in the opening combination. However, it would be hard to overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's phenomenal double-century opening stand from the Perth Test.