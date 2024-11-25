Summarize Simplifying... In short India has reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a triumphant win in Perth against Australia.

The victory, marked by stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, is India's ninth in this cycle, pushing their points percentage to 61.11.

To secure a spot in the WTC final, India must remain unbeaten in their remaining four Tests on this tour. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India beat Australia by 295 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

WTC standings: India reclaim top spot after Perth Test triumph

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Nov 25, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Team India has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. This comes after their emphatic 295-run victory over Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. The win marks a significant comeback for India, who had lost their top spot to Australia after suffering a 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand. Here we decode the table.

Summary

How did the Perth Test pan out?

Josh Hazlewood claimed a four-fer as India were folded for 150 after electing to bat first. However, the Aussies could only manage 104/10 in response as Jasprit Bumrah starred with a fifer. India were powered by centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the third innings as they declared at 487/6. Chasing 534 for victory, the Aussies put up a solid fight but could only manage 238/10. Travis Head's 89 went in vain.

Victory impact

India's 9th win in WTC cycle

The victory in Perth marks India's ninth win in this cycle, taking them back to the top of the WTC standings. The Indian side also has five losses in this cycle (1 draw). Their PCT has now gone up to 61.11, overtaking Australia's PCT which dropped from 62.5 to 57.69. The Aussies now have eight wins and four defeats (1 draw).

Road ahead

India's path to WTC final: A look at the journey

Notably, India must remain unbeaten in their remaining four Tests on this tour to qualify for the WTC final on their own terms. If they manage five wins on Australian soil, they could end up with 158 points and a PCT of 69.29. India's next challenge is the Day-Night pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10.

New Zealand

NZ hold the fourth spot

New Zealand's historic 3-0 victory against India had propelled them to the fourth place, with their PCT rising to 54.54%. They own six wins and five defeats. As per the current standings, they are marginally above South Africa's 54.17 and just below Sri Lanka's 55.56, making for a tightly contested middle section of the table.

Teams

A look at other sides

Sri Lanka, occupy the third spot on the WTC table. They have a points percentage of 55.56. Pakistan, who recently beat England 2-1 at home, are currently at the seventh place as their PCT reads 33.33. England (40.79) hold the sixth place. While South Africa (54.17) are at fifth, Bangladesh (27.50) and West Indies (18.52) occupy the last two places.

WTC

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.