IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals acquire KL Rahul for ₹14 crore
Star batter KL Rahul will play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He fetched a massive ₹14 crore from the franchise in the mega auction. It was the first time since the IPL 2018 auction that Rahul was up for bidding. Back then, he was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹11 crore. In 2022, he switched to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a ₹17 crore deal.
Rahul's stint with LSG
Rahul's time with LSG was marred by a public spat with the owner, after a home loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This prompted him to rethink his future and part ways with Super Giants. As part of the marquee set for the auction, Rahul was expected to draw massive bids considering his phenomenal cricketing prowess and leadership skills.
Rahul's leadership and batting skills attract IPL franchises
Rahul's leadership skills are highly sought after in the IPL, having shown a calm head under pressure and being easily approachable. His captaincy was crucial in taking Super Giants to the playoffs twice in 2022 and 2023. His batting performance is also commendable, as he has scored over 500 runs in every full season since 2018, including a brilliant tally of 520 runs in IPL 2024.
Rahul's versatility adds value for IPL franchises
Rahul's wicket-keeping skills and flexibility in batting position only add to his appeal to IPL franchises. He can open the innings or bat in the middle order, something he did successfully while playing for LSG. Despite these strengths, some concerns remain over his ability to accelerate according to the situation, which could affect the game's outcome.
Over 4,500 IPL runs for Rahul
The 2024 IPL saw Rahul become the 12th batter to complete 4,500 runs in IPL history. Rahul, who averages 45.46 in the tournament, now 4,683 runs across 132 games, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate reads 134.60. He now owns 41 fifty-plus scores, including four tons. Notably, he owns the highest average among batters with at least 1,100 IPL runs.