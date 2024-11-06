Summarize Simplifying... In short Thomas Draca, a right-arm seamer from Italy, has made a name for himself in the 2024 Global T20 Canada and is now the first Italian to register for the IPL auction.

Thomas Draca has played four T20Is

Who is Thomas Draca? First Italian to register for IPL

What's the story The talented Thomas Draca has become the first player from Italy to register for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The mega auction for the 2025 edition will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As many as 1,574 players have registered their names for the event, including 1,165 Indians and 409 overseas players. Among the internationals, Draca is Italy﻿'s only representative. Have a look at his journey.

Career highlights

Draca's impressive performance in Global T20 Canada 2024

Draca, a right-arm seamer, recently made headlines in the 2024 Global T20 Canada, representing the Brampton Wolves. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, taking 11 wickets in six innings at a remarkable average of 10.63. His economy-rate read 6.88. Against Surrey, his performance stood out as he took three wickets for just 18 runs in four overs, helping his side defend a total of 198 and win by 59 runs.

Career progression

Draca's international debut and IPL auction registration

Draca made his international debut in June this year against Luxembourg, where he returned 2/15 from four overs in Italy's 77-run win. In four T20Is, he has scalped eight wickets at an average of 8.50 and an economy-rate of 4.25. For the IPL auction, Draca has registered himself as an all-rounder with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Auction details

Will there be takers for Draca?

As mentioned, the IPL 2025 auction take place in Jeddah, the first time the event is taking place in Saudi Arabia. Among the participants, Draca emerges as the first Italian to register for an IPL auction. Will he be shortlisted by the franchises for the mega auction? Will any team show interest in bidding for him? Let's wait and watch.

Information

Draca signed by MI Emirates

It is worth noting that Draca has been signed by the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates for the impending 2025 ILT20 season. It remains to be seen if the five-time champions bid for him at the IPL auction.