Rishabh Pant may lead CSK in the future

Will CSK bid for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 auction?

By Parth Dhall 01:49 pm Oct 27, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has said Rishabh Pant is most likely to be Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) top pick in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Doull's speculation comes amid reports of Pant possibly entering the auction after a management change at Delhi Capitals. The GMR Group's takeover from JSW Group has made Pant's captaincy retention difficult, possibly pushing him to IPL 2025 auction.

Succession speculation

Pant seen as potential successor to Dhoni

Doull, now a cricket commentator, feels CSK will go all out for Pant if he goes under the hammer in IPL 2025. He sees Pant as the perfect replacement for the team's former captain MS Dhoni. "I think they're just going to go heavily for Rishabh Pant if he goes into auction. He's their man to take them through post MS Dhoni wherever that maybe," Doull told Sports18.

Retention plans

CSK's retention strategy for IPL 2025

Doull also hinted CSK is likely to retain captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacer Matheesha Pathirana. He hinted at Dhoni's possible involvement in the next season, saying "I see MS come out and say that I will let you know the day before the retentions are allowed." This was confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan who said Dhoni has made himself available for IPL 2025.

Availability

Dhoni to feature in IPL 2025

Dhoni, on October 26, finally opened up on his participation in the 2025 IPL season. Speaking at a promotional event, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy."

Pant

Pant has been a star performer

Pant, who made his debut in the IPL with DC in 2016, has featured in 111 matches. He owns 3,284 runs at 35.31, having smashed a ton and 18 fifties. He has smoked 296 fours and 154 sixes as well, striking at 148.93. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has led the Capitals in 43 matches to date. He has helped the side win 23 matches (19 defeats and one tied). Pant, who looks up to Dhoni, could well enter CSK's roster.