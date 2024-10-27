Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 MLB Players Choice Awards saw Yankees' Judge bagging Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player for the second time in three years, thanks to his career-best season.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani made history with a 50-50 season, earning him the National League Outstanding Player title, while Brewers' Rhys Hoskins was recognized as Marvin Miller Man of the Year for his community work.

Tigers' Tarik Skubal and Braves' Chris Sale were celebrated as Outstanding Pitchers in their respective leagues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yankees' Aaron Judge highlighted the 2024 MLB Players Choice Awards winning the Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

Presenting the top 2024 MLB Players Choice Award winners

What's the story The 2024 MLB Players Choice Awards celebrated the top performers of the season, recognizing excellence in both on-field and off-field achievements. Chosen by their peers, the awards highlighted stars like Aaron Judge, who was named Player of the Year, while Shohei Ohtani won the NL Outstanding Player Award. Join us as we delve into the standout winners of this award.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge - Player of the Year, AL Outstanding Player

This is the second time in three years that Yankees' Judge has been named Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player, having previously won in 2022 when he tied the AL record with 62 homers. In 2024, Judge enjoyed a career-best season, with (.311) batting average, on-base percentage (.458), and slugging percentage (.701). He also led MLB in homers (58) and RBIs (144).

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani - Dodgers, (National League Outstanding Player)

Shohei Ohtani was voted Outstanding Player in his league for the third time after becoming the first player in MLB history with a 50-50 season (54 homers and 50 steals). He previously won the AL Outstanding Player award in (2021, and 2023) playing for the Los Angeles Angels. He also managed a career-high .310 batting average. In the postseason he owns three homers.

Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins - Brewers (Marvin Miller Man of the Year)

In his first season with Milwaukee, Rhys Hoskins hit 26 homers but made an even greater impact by engaging with the community. Alongside his wife, Jayme, raised over $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) while continuing to support MDA summer camps. This earned him the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, honoring players who inspire others through their commitment and achievements.

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Tigers (American League Outstanding Pitcher)

Tarik Skubal achieved 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA, and 228 strikeouts, becoming the AL's first Triple Crown pitcher since 2011 - Justin Verlander. The 27-year-old excelled throughout the season, particularly during the final stretch. He had a remarkable 1.85 ERA and a .517 OPS allowed over his last eight starts, leading the Tigers to their first playoff berth in a decade.

Chris Sale

Chris Sale - Braves (NL Outstanding Pitcher, AL Comeback Player)

The Braves acquired Chris Sale last December, trading infielder Vaughn Grissom for the left-hander, who had pitched just 151 innings since 2019 due to injuries. Sale rewarded Atlanta's faith with a Cy Young-worthy season, capturing the Triple Crown in the AL with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA, and 225 strikeouts. Notably, he allowed two earned runs or fewer in 26 of his 29 starts.