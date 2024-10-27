Summarize Simplifying... In short Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge has had a stellar 2024 season, boasting a .322 batting average, 58 home runs, and 144 RBIs.

His nine-season career is equally impressive, with 315 home runs and a .288 batting average.

Judge's contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including six All-Star selections, AL MVP in 2022, and the Roberto Clemente Award in 2023 for his community work.

Yankees' Aaron Judge win the Player of the Year and AL Outstanding player award (Image credit: X/@TheJudge44)

Yankees' Aaron Judge wins major awards: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:36 pm Oct 27, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' powerful outfielder, was named the 2024 Player of the Year and the American League's Outstanding Player in the MLB Players Choice Awards. These awards are significant because they reflect the respect and admiration of fellow major leaguers. This is his second time receiving the Player of the Year award. Meanwhile, we decode his stats for the 2024 season.

What is the MLB Player's Choice Award?

The Players Choice Awards, given annually by the MLB Players Association, recognize players across multiple categories, based on a secret ballot by fellow players. Since 1992, the awards have expanded from honoring only Comeback Players to including Outstanding Players, Pitcher, Rookie, and others. Prize money is donated to each winner's chosen charity, with additional awards like the Marvin Miller Man of the Year.

Judge's 2024 season stats

The outfielder managed a .322 batting average, whilst smoking 58 homers and batting in 144 RBIs. He also boasts 10 stolen bases, 180 hits, and 122 runs. Judge managed these stats across 158 regular season games from 559 at-bats. In the postseason, he has had a .150 batting average and has smashed two homers and stole one base in 11 games.

Outfielder's stellar career stats

Judge's regular season stats highlight his power and consistency, with 315 home runs, a .288 batting average, and a .406 on-base percentage across nine seasons. In the postseason, he has hit 15 homers with a .199 average over 55 games. Despite lower postseason averages, his power remains impactful in high-stakes games.

Awards won by Judge in the MLB

Judge has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including six All-Star selections (2017, 2018, 2021-2024), AL MVP in 2022, and AL Rookie of the Year in 2017. He's made the All-MLB First Team twice and won the Silver Slugger Award three times. Judge also led the AL in home runs three times and won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2023 for his community contributions.

