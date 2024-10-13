Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1921 World Series, the New York Giants triumphed over the New York Yankees, winning 5 games to 3 in the final best-of-nine format.

Despite a strong season from the Yankees, including a standout performance from Babe Ruth, the Giants clinched their second championship, their first since 1905.

The decisive game saw the Giants secure a 1-0 victory, with Ruth's ninth-inning pinch-hit failing to turn the tide for the Yankees.

#ThisDayThatDay: Giants top Yankees in last best-of-nine World Series

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:53 am Oct 13, 202411:53 am

What's the story October 13, 1921, the World Series marked a pivotal moment in baseball history, with the New York Giants defeating the New York Yankees 1-0 in Game 8, securing a 5-3 series win. This series was the last played in the best-of-nine format and the first World Series appearance for the Yankees. We decode the historic game and the 1921 World Series.

1921 Giants

Giants' 1921 season highlights

The New York Giants were 94-59 in 1921. They finished 1st in the NL. They won in the 1921 World Series against the New York Yankees, 5 games to 3, to win their second championship. Frankie Frish led the franchise with 211 hits, while High Pockets Kelly led the team with 23 homers and Art Nehf was the strikeouts leader with 67.

1921 Yankees

Yankees' 1921 season recap

The New York Yankees were 98-55 in 1921. They finished 1st in the AL. Eventually, losing in the 1921 World Series against the New York Giants, 5 games to 3. As mentioned this was also the Yankees' first World Series appearance. Yankees' legendary slugger Babe Ruth led the team in both homers (59) and hits (204). Bob Shawkey led the team with 126 strikeouts.

Game recap

Giants claim World Series title with 1-0 win over Yankees

Facing elimination, Ruth, injured and absent from prior games, pinch-hit in the ninth inning but grounded out. Aaron Ward walked and was thrown out at third, while Frank Baker hit into a double play, sealing the Yankees' defeat. The Giants' first-inning run held, clinching their first championship since 1905, as they won the World Series, securing the title in the final best-of-nine format.