Summarize Simplifying... In short In a memorable 1985 game, Giants quarterback Phil Simms set a franchise record by throwing for 513 yards, despite the team's loss to the Bengals.

Simms had a successful career with the Giants, boasting two Super Bowl championships, a Super Bowl MVP, and several other accolades.

His career stats include 33,462 passing yards and 199 touchdowns across 15 seasons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: Phil Simms broke multiple NFL records in 1985 (Image credit: X/@PhilSimmsQB)

#ThisDayThatYear: Giants QB Phil Simms eclipses multiple NFL records (1985)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:52 am Oct 13, 202411:52 am

What's the story On October 13, 1985, Phil Simms the legendary quarterback of the New York Giants, set an NFL record against the Cincinnati Bengals. Simms passed for 513 yards, with a then-record 62 pass attempts, completing 40 passes. His performance included 29 completions for first downs, another NFL record, but the Giants fell short, losing 35-30. Here, we decode the record, the game, and his stats.

Record

Players with 65+ passing attempts in a single game

Drew Bledsoe set the mark to 70 attempts in 1994, in a game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. Other notable players to cross the 67-passes mark are Vinny Testaverde (69), Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Jon Kitna, George Blanda (68-pass attempts), and Brian Griese (67). Ben Roethlisberger and Chris Miller (66), Philip Rivers and Tom Brady (65).

Game recap

Simms breaks multiple NFL records, but Giants fall short

In the steamy heat of Cincinnati, Giants quarterback Simms set a franchise record, throwing for 513 yards. Despite outgaining the Bengals 470-199 and rallying from a 21-0 deficit, the Giants lost 35-30. Turnovers and missed opportunities ultimately derailed the Giants, as the Bengal's defense managed to keep New York scoreless in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Simms threw one touchdown and had two interceptions.

1985 season

Simms and Giants' 1985 season

The Giants finished the 1985 season with a 10-6 record, making the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Simms had a strong season, completing 275 passes for 3,829 yards, and 22 touchdowns, leading the team to the playoffs for the second consecutive year. However, the Giants went on to lose in the divisional round to the Chicago Bears in a 21-0 shutout game.

Career stats

QB's stellar career stats

Simms enjoyed a successful NFL career with the Giants, completing 2,576 passes for 33,462 passing yards and 199 touchdowns across 15 seasons. He had 4,647 attempts and earned a pass completion rate of 55.4 and a passer rating of 78.5 in 164 regular-season games. In postseason play, Simms has 157 passes for 1,679 yards including 10 TDs and six interceptions.

Achievements

Simms' career achievements

Simms' career boasts two Super Bowl championships (XXI, XXV) and a Super Bowl MVP (XXI). He earned two Pro Bowl selections (1985, 1993), and received the Jim Thorpe Trophy (1986). Simms also earned NEA First-team All-Pro honors (1986), and was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor. He also holds NFL records for Super Bowl completion percentage (88%) and passer rating (150.9).