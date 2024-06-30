In brief Simplifying... In brief Olivia Culpo tied the knot with Christian McCaffrey, stunning in a long-sleeve ball gown and a 16-foot lace veil, a look she described as "effortless".

Olivia Culpo weds Christian McCaffrey; stuns in 16-foot lace veil

By Tanvi Gupta 01:14 pm Jun 30, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Model Olivia Culpo, 32, and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 28, exchanged vows on Saturday in a chapel located in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The former Miss Universe looked breathtaking in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she described as "as serious as that commitment." She revealed to Vogue that getting married in a church was important to McCaffrey and described marriage as the "union and bond of two people forever." Cheers to the newlyweds!

Culpo's bridal look: A custom Dolce & Gabbana dress

Culpo's bridal look was a long-sleeve ball gown with a crew neck and dropped waist, paired with a 16-foot lace veil. She explained to Vogue that she wanted her dress to feel "effortless" and compliment her rather than overpower her. The first sketch from the Dolce & Gabbana atelier was almost identical to the final product, making it the "first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on," Culpo stated.

From dating to marriage: Culpo and McCaffrey's love story

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors in May 2019. They announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post in April 2023, with photos showing McCaffrey proposing with an oval diamond ring during a Utah getaway. In November 2022, Culpo told Entertainment Tonight that she was willing to date McCaffrey because he was "the best" and "everything that I could ever ask for."

'Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance...'

Just weeks after McCaffrey proposed, the reality TV star expressed her excitement about the engagement, describing it as "the thrill of a lifetime." During an Amazon Live session, she shared details of the surprise proposal, admitting she had no clue it was coming. "Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance...I kept asking him if he was ready to get engaged...because I was starting to get kind of annoyed...he never let out a peep."