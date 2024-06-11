Next Article

Tory Lanez's wife files for divorce

By Tanvi Gupta 11:13 am Jun 11, 202411:13 am

What's the story Raina Chassagne, wife of convicted rapper Tory Lanez, has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple had secretly married in June 2023, just three months prior to Lanez starting his 10-year prison sentence. The duration of their relationship before the marriage remains unknown. Chassagne retained her maiden name post-wedding and is now seeking sole custody of their seven-year-old son Kai, while agreeing to visitation rights for Lanez.

Prison life

Son plays 'board games' with Lanez during his visits: Report

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, began serving his 10-year sentence in September 2023. Despite the divorce proceedings, Chassagne has been taking their son Kai to visit him at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. During these visits, Kai spends quality time with his father playing board games, drawing and eating snacks from the vending machine, reported TMZ. A member of Lanez's legal team confirmed that they even get to hug each other during these visits.

Conviction background

Details of rapper's conviction and allegations

Lanez was convicted for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. The incident occurred after an argument in their car post-party, where Lanez allegedly shouted, "Dance, bitch!" while firing shots. Stallion testified that the dispute began over their occasional sexual relationship but escalated into a fight about their music careers. She also claimed that Lanez offered her and her former best friend Kelsey Harris $1M each to stay silent about the incident.

Court proceedings

Lanez's legal proceedings and sentencing

Lanez declined to testify during his trial but pleaded "not guilty," maintaining his innocence. Despite this, he was convicted of all three felony charges against him: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His sentencing took place in August 2023 and he began serving his term at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California the following month.

About the personality

Know more about Lanez and his career

The Canadian artist gained early recognition with his 2013 album Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story. His subsequent album I Told You from 2016 produced Billboard Hot 100 hits like Say It and Luv. Lanez, formerly known as "Notorious," dropped out of school at Class 10 but pursued music, performing at outdoor venues and writing his own songs. Despite his success, he's been involved in controversies, including clashes with fellow artists like Drake.