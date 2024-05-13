Next Article

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi's marriage in trouble

By Tanvi Gupta 04:08 pm May 13, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Amid emerging reports, it appears that renowned music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife, vocalist Saindhavi, are contemplating divorce after 10 years of marriage. Kumar, who began his career as a child vocalist before transitioning into music direction and acting, is a well-known figure in the South film industry. His 2013 wedding to long-time partner Saindhavi was a notable event in the entertainment world. So what went wrong?

Speculations

Unconfirmed reasons behind the impending divorce

The reason behind the couple's impending divorce is reportedly due to "differences of opinion," although no official confirmation has been made regarding their split. Sources suggest that ongoing conflicts have strained their relationship in recent years, ultimately leading to this decision. Kumar and Saindhavi's relationship began as a friendship before evolving into love, culminating in their 2013 marriage. They have a daughter named Anvi, born in 2020.

Relationship strains

When Sandhavi called Kumar the 'love of her life'

The news of divorce follows the couple's 10th wedding anniversary celebration in 2023, with Saindhavi referring to Kumar as the "love of her life" on Instagram. "Thank you for being an amazing friend, awesome husband, and an incredible father to our daughter. Thank you for being the most amazing human being that you are," she wrote. Reports also indicate that they have been living separately for the past few months and do not wish to continue their relationship.

Career highlights

Kumar's impressive professional achievements in 2024

Despite personal challenges, Kumar has had a successful year professionally in 2024, thus far, as both a music composer and an actor. He composed music for films such as Captain Miller, Siren, and Mission: Chapter 1, while also acting and composing for his own films Rebel, Kalvan, and Dear. His upcoming projects include composing music for Vikram's film Thangalaan and acting in Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran as well as Dhanush's directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.