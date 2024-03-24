Next Article

Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi are reportedly gearing up for their next

'Tillu Square' composer joins Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi's next project: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Mar 24, 202402:25 pm

What's the story After a tepid response to his 75th film, Saindhav, South sensation Venkatesh Daggubati is reportedly preparing for a fresh endeavor with director Anil Ravipudi. Their past successful collaborations on films like F2 and F3 have set the stage for their next project. Adding to the excitement, there are whispers that composer Bheems Ceciroleo, famed for his chart-topping music in films such as Balagam, and MAD, might be the music director.

Speculation

Trisha Krishnan may join Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi film

Meanwhile, actor Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, is reportedly considering joining the cast. Fans are keenly awaiting her possible on-screen reunion with the Venky Mama actor, given their past successful partnerships. Director Ravipudi is believed to have designed a plot that complements Venkatesh's acting prowess, further stoking anticipation for the project. An official update is awaited.

Title

Ravipudi registered this title for the film

Meanwhile, last month, reports were swirling around that Ravipudi has already secured the title for this film. Named Sankranthiki Vastunnam, he has registered this title at the Film Chamber of Commerce, indicating progress toward the Daggubati-led project. The final scripting is currently underway. On the other hand, another set of reports claimed that Dil Raju and Sirish are on board to fund the venture.

Upcoming projects

A look at the alleged female lead, Krishnan's current endeavors

Krishnan is presently shooting with superstar Chiranjeevi for the eagerly awaited film Vishwambhara, slated for release on January 10, 2025. The actor is rumored to be playing a double role. In addition to Vishwambhara, Krishnan has a substantial and bustling lineup ahead of her. She is set to appear in the Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaa Muyarchi, alongside Regina Cassandra, Arav, Arjun Das, and other notable actors.

Ravipudi's career

Here's more about Ravipudi

For those unaware, Ravipudi is a prominent director and screenwriter known for his work in Telugu cinema. He gained recognition with his directorial debut, the action comedy Pataas (2015), followed by successful ventures like Supreme (2016), Raja The Great (2017), and the comedy blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration (2019). Ravipudi continued his streak with a standalone sequel F3: Fun and Frustration (2022). F2 was notably featured in the "Indian Panorama" Mainstream section of the 50th International Film Festival of India.