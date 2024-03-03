Next Article

'Shaitaan' will be released on Friday

'Shaitaan's advance bookings: Ajay Devgn starrer earns over Rs. 19L

By Isha Sharma

What's the story Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan's Shaitaan will be released on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it marks Jyothika's return to Hindi cinema after 25 years; her only other Hindi movie is Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998). Produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, it's the first release of 2024 for the lead actors. Shaitaan's advance bookings have already started.

It's a remake of Gujarati film 'Vash'

Per Sacnilk, Shaitaan so far earned Rs. 19.71L, selling over 8,300 tickets in first-day advance bookings. The number will only increase from hereon, considering there are four days till the horror-thriller's release. A remake of the Gujarati movie Vash, Shaitaan also marks the Hindi debut of Janki Bodiwala, who was also part of the original. Madhavan plays the antagonist, while Devgn-Jyothika play a couple.