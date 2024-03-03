Next Article

Rapper Akon arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 06:38 pm Mar 03, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has just become even more grand than we imagined! After pop sensation Rihanna, rapper Akon has joined the star-studded lineup of international celebrities taking part in the ongoing festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Per reports, the rapper is set to deliver a live concert performance at the celebration on Sunday night. Videos of his arrival at Jamnagar airport are circulating on the internet.

Day 3 schedule: Brunch, cultural celebration, and performances

The grand finale of the three-day extravaganza is set for Sunday, concluding the pre-wedding celebration that commenced on Friday. Earlier, a fan posted a glimpse of the detailed agenda for day three on social media. The day reportedly commenced with 'Tusker Trails at Gajvan," treating attendees to a leisurely brunch alongside the majestic elephants of Vantara. At 6:00pm, "Hastakshar At Valley of Gods" was set to commence, with the dress code being heritage Indian attire.

'Maha Aarti' and dinner under the stars

The "Hastakshar At Valley of Gods" (couple's signing event) allows attendees to immerse themselves in Indian culture and tradition as they celebrate the couple's love. A Maha Aarti will reportedly bless the occasion, followed by a delicious dinner under the starry sky. The evening is set to be magical with special performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and musical talents like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan.

Electrifying after-party with international artists

As the night progresses, the festivities continue with a thrilling after-party at Vantara Niwas, suggested reports. Guests will reportedly dance into the early morning hours to the tunes of Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu. The pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani and Merchant in Jamnagar have been nothing short of lavish, and the final day's events are set to wrap up the festivities with a resounding burst of joy and festivity.

These prominent celebrities graced pre-wedding gala

Close to 1,000 high-profile guests have been invited to the three-day pre-wedding gala. Those seen in Jamnagar so far include prominent personalities Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Saif Ali Khan, DJ Bravo, and Manish Malhotra, among others. On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his daughter-in-law-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also joined the celebrations in Jamnagar.