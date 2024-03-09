Next Article

Film producer and politician Jaffer Sadiq has been arrested in a drug case

Jaffer Sadiq, former DMK functionary-film producer, arrested by NCB

By Isha Sharma 02:20 pm Mar 09, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken Jaffer Sadiq, a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member and Tamil film producer, into custody for his alleged role in an international drug trafficking ring. Per reports, the crime's "kingpin" Sadiq is suspected of leading an India-Australia-New Zealand drug cartel that smuggled pseudoephedrine from India to the two countries. Sadiq has reportedly produced about five Tamil films so far.

Arrests

Four people arrested in connection with the case

The investigation began after New Zealand and Australia alerted Indian agencies about large-scale drug smuggling disguised as food product shipments. The US Drug Enforcement Administration provided information suggesting that the consignment's source was in Delhi. A couple of weeks ago, authorities arrested four individuals from Tamil Nadu at a warehouse in Delhi, linking them to the drug trafficking network. Additionally, Sadiq was dismissed by the DMK on February 25 over his links with the drug cartel.

Investigation

Over 50 kg of pseudoephedrine was seized

In a joint operation between the NCB and Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials seized at least 50 kg of pseudoephedrine (a drug used to treat cold and used in narcotics production) in Delhi, reported Mint. Interrogations revealed that around 45 shipments containing roughly 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, worth over ₹2,000 crore in the international market, had been sent in the past three years. The NCB is looking into whether drug money was used to fund the films produced by Sadiq.

Expulsion

DMK's stance on Sadiq's involvement in the case

Sadiq was working as the Chennai West deputy organizer of DMK's NRI wing. Speaking about the charges against him, a DMK official earlier told the media, "Since it is for drug smuggling charges, we did not wait for action. Sadiq got a key responsibility in the party only in June." "Reports say that he was allegedly doing illegal activities even before he joined DMK. There was nothing more to do on or part now other than expelling him."

Colleague's opinion

His colleague-director Ameer has said he wasn't aware of anything

Sadiq's next release is reportedly Iraivan Miga Periyavan, directed by Ameer. Reacting to the case, Ameer was previously quoted as saying, "I came to know [everything] through the media. I still don't know what the truth is. However, if there is any truth in the allegations in the news, it should be condemned and punished." "I would like to state that I will not continue to work with anyone involved in illegal activities."