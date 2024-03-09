Next Article

'Exhuma' becomes first Korean horror film to achieve 7M moviegoers

By Tanvi Gupta 02:07 pm Mar 09, 202402:07 pm

What's the story South Korea's chilling occult horror film Exhuma has scripted history at the domestic (South Korean) box office! It has shattered records by drawing over 7M viewers, making it the first of its kind to achieve such success. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, the film stars Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun as exorcists, Yoo Hae-jin as a mortician, and Choi Min-sik as a feng shui (Chinese geomancy) master. Here's everything about the movie.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In under 16 days of its release, Exhuma set a new speed record, surpassing the previous 2023 Korean hit, 12.12: The Day, by four days. On its opening day (February 22), the movie claimed the top spot at the Korean box office, securing 3.36 lakh admissions and grossing $2.3B, setting a record for the highest opening score for a 2024 release in the country. Notably, the film was chosen for the Forum section at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Cast

Choi leads 'Exhuma' cast

Veteran actor Choi, known for his role in Oldboy, leads the cast of Exhuma. Production company Showbox's synopsis reveals that a wealthy Los Angeles Korean family enlists the help of two young shamans (Kim and Lee) to save their newborn child after experiencing paranormal events. They seek assistance from a geomancer—a type of divine—(Choi) and a mortician (Yoo) to exhume a grave, unleashing unforeseen supernatural forces.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer of 'Exhuma' here

Previous works

Notable co-stars and director's previous works

Joining Choi in Exhuma are co-stars Kim, known for Netflix series Little Women and Guardian, Yoo from The Night Owl and Confidential Assignment 2: International, and Lee, who appeared in The Good Bad Mother and hit series The Glory. Director Jang is acclaimed for his work on films like Svaha: The Sixth Finger and The Priests. The movie is a collaboration between Showbox and Pinetown Production, in association with MCMC.

Big breakthrough

Previously, cast member Lee opened up about his debut

On Wednesday, the production team of Exhuma unveiled an interview with Lee, featuring behind-the-scenes footage captured before his military enlistment. The actor—who made his big screen debut with Exhuma—shared his thoughts on the experience. He expressed, "In some ways, it was a very big challenge for me...and I was also a little scared because I never had the experience [of filming a movie] before." "However, my fear was offset by the good guidance of the director and the senior actors."