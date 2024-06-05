Next Article

'Made me cry': Uorfi Javed swears off TV after 'mistreatment'

Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who began her career as a TV actor, recently shared her harrowing experiences within the television industry. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she firmly dismissed the idea of returning to TV acting due to "poor working conditions." She described her experience in the industry as "not good at all," and revealed that unless one was a lead actor, treatment on sets can be extremely harsh.

'They treat you like dogs...'

True to her characteristic online transparency, Javed didn't shy away from discussing the challenges faced by non-lead actors. She said, "If you are not a lead actor, then it is very difficult. They don't treat you nicely at all. On some sets, they behave very badly." "Kutton ki tarah treat karte hain (They treat you like dogs). Some production houses are terrible," she added.

Javed highlighted payment issues and harsh treatment

Further in the conversation, the actor-turned-influencer pointed out issues with payment in the TV industry. She revealed that some people do not pay on time and when they do, it's significantly less than what was initially promised. "I was in a very bad state working in TV," she emphasized, adding, "I was anyway playing a side character. They made me cry a lot."

Javed expressed reluctance to return to 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Despite gaining immense recognition after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Javed expressed her hesitation to participate in the show again. "I don't think I will go to Bigg Boss now. It was a very fruitful opportunity...but I don't think I can do it again," she stated. Notably, she was evicted after just one week on the show.

Earlier, 'Panchayat' actor Sunita Rajwar highlighted harsh treatment

Javed isn't alone in shedding light on the challenges faced by non-lead actors. Panchayat actor Sunita Rajwar recently highlighted the unfair treatment supporting actors often endure on sets. "Lead actors are pampered," Rajwar shared with Brut India. "Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge, and microwave. Whereas others like us...we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit...No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad."