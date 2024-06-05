Next Article

Sofia Vergara opens up about her insecurities

By Tanvi Gupta 01:27 pm Jun 05, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Even the ever-confident Sofia Vergara isn't immune to self-doubt! The Emmy-nominated actor recently opened up about her insecurities while filming "intimate scenes" for the Netflix miniseries Griselda. During a Netflix FYSEE event, she admitted feeling out of her comfort zone, having never filmed such scenes during her time on Modern Family. The 51-year-old actor expressed concerns about her age and appearance, fearing she would "look horrific" on camera.

Appearance anxiety

'That one kept me awake I think'

Vergara candidly discussed her concerns, stating, "I don't think I've ever done like, a sex scene," referencing her time on Modern Family with co-star Ed O'Neill. Age became a factor for the Columbian actor, who confessed, "I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried." "I was like, 'Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side,'" Vergara shared. "Uh, I'm vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think."

Artistic comfort

Vergara praised the director who made her feel 'super comfortable'

Despite her initial apprehensions, Vergara acknowledged that the sex scenes "came out good." She credited director Andy Baiz for his artistic approach, saying, "It's really dark and Andy is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, 'We're never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].'" In the Netflix miniseries—released in January—Vergara portrayed Griselda Blanco, the creator of one of history's most profitable drug cartels.

Career outlook

Actor underwent a significant physical transformation for her role

Vergara's role required a significant physical transformation, which director Baiz described as "one of the toughest aspects of the whole show" in a previous interview. "It was in Miami in the '70s and the '80s. Getting the look correct was very important to me," said Vergara. "I needed to disappear." Griselda makeup artist Todd McIntosh had earlier revealed, "She's [Vergara] wearing prosthetic eyebrow covers and false eyebrows that are glued on, a nose, and a plate of teeth slightly bucked."

Aging gracefully

When Vergara talked about aging and plastic surgery

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, the America's Got Talent judge shared her views on aging, stating her intention to "fight it every step of the way." "I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair." The actor also revealed her openness toward plastic surgery, stating that she plans to take advantage of such procedures. "I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do."