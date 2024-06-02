Next Article

'The First Omen' ending explained: Exploring chances of a sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am Jun 02, 202403:00 am

What's the story The First Omen, the latest sequel to the iconic horror franchise, is a prequel to the original 1976 film The Omen. The film, which recently started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, offers a shocking explanation of Damien Thorn's birth parents, revealing that Margaret, played by Nell Tiger Free, was the intended mother of the Antichrist. In the climax, she gives birth to Damien and his twin sister, leading to an unexpected twist in this long-standing series.

Unexpected revelation

Biggest revelation: Unveiling the true mother of the Antichrist

Spoilers ahead: Throughout the movie, Margaret and Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson) initially believe Carlita (Nicole Sorace) is destined to be the Antichrist's mother. However, their investigation uncovers that Margaret is a child of Satan and is actually intended to birth the Antichrist! This revelation throws her entire life into question, including her childhood visions and Cardinal Lawrence's (played by Bill Nighy) affection for her.

Survival story

Tragic birth and survival of the Antichrist's mother

In a shocking turn of events, Margaret gives birth to twins in The First Omen, with the boy being hailed as the "Antichrist." The conspiracy takes away infant Damien, leaving a wounded Margaret and her daughter to die. Despite their grim circumstances, both survive and go into hiding, setting up potential future storylines for the franchise.

Dark conspiracy

Conspiracy behind Damien's birth: Explained

The First Omen shows that Margaret was forcibly impregnated by a demon resembling a jackal, orchestrated by her apparent friend Luz and a man named Paolo. This demon is subsequently revealed to be Margaret's father as well, enabling her to carry the Antichrist to term. The film also uncovers a secret faction within the Catholic Church who—fearing their dwindling power—aid Satan in his mission by arranging for the Antichrist's rise.

Lore revision

Damien's adoption and retconning of original lore

The film concludes with a direct link to the original project—explaining Damien's birth. After leaving Margaret and her daughter in a fire, the conspiracy takes baby Damien to a nearby hospital. They arrange for him to be given to the Thorn family following a tragic accident that costs them their newborn son. The film also revises previous lore—revealing that unlike what was suggested in the original film—Damien's mother wasn't a jackal.

Sequel potential

Setting the stage for future installments

The final scenes of The First Omenset up potential expansion for the franchise. Margaret and her daughter, saved by Carlita, go into hiding. Years later, Father Brennan locates them and warns Margaret that their survival has been discovered, setting up a potential follow-up tale where they are forced on the run. Director Arkasha Stevenson—who co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Smith and Keith Thomas—earlier expressed excitement about expanding upon several elements in prospective sequels.

Streaming details

'The First Omen' sequel has ample scope

While no direct sequel has been announced at the time of writing, the film's lingering questions set up numerous avenues for potential future films. The movie, theatrically released in the US by 20th Century Studios, received positive reviews from critics and has grossed $53.7M worldwide. Sônia Braga, Tawfeek Barhom, Charles Dance, and Eva Stevic Ras also star in this Hollywood film.