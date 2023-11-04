Marvel drops 'Echo' trailer: What to expect from spinoff show

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Nov 04, 2023

'Echo': Cast, plot, release date—everything to know

With Loki Season 2 concluding on Thursday (Friday morning in India), Disney+ is set to launch its next Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show, Echo. On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the spinoff series starring Alaqua Cox. Directed by Sydney Freeland, the show premieres January 10, 2024, on Disney+ and Hulu. From the intriguing cast to the promising plot, here's everything about this highly-anticipated TV series.

Why does this story matter?

Echo, aka Maya Lopez, made her live-action debut in the Hawkeye series in 2021, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. This Native American deaf superhero possesses a unique ability—she can mimic the fighting styles of her adversaries. The character's intriguing introduction in Hawkeye has left fans eagerly anticipating her standalone MCU TV show, and it's safe to say that Echo's journey is only just beginning.

Who is Echo? Meet 'superhero' who is 'villain'

In Hawkeye, Echo was revealed to be the mastermind behind the Tracksuit Mafia—a criminal organization working for Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). They were responsible for kidnapping Clint (Jeremy Renner), too. Echo's character—introduced in the comics in 1999—isn't exactly a villain; she's more of a hero involved in doing some morally questionable things. Her primary goal is to find the person responsible for her father's death, which happens to be Clint.

'Echo's plot explores Maya's Native American heritage; connection to Kingpin

As previously reported by Variety, the show will follow Maya as she departs from New York to return to her hometown, where she rekindles her connection to her roots. However, her journey takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself at the middle of a new crisis. The series also brings D'Onofrio's Fisk and his criminal empire into the spotlight, as Maya becomes the target of their pursuits.

Take a look at the trailer of 'Echo' here

Meet the cast of 'Echo'

Cox will be joined by an impressive cast, including actors like Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon. The Echo trailer also provides a glimpse of what appears to be Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The episodes are directed by Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. Moreover, the series has an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin.

Explained: 'Echo' rated TV-MA

The TV-MA rating, i.e., for a mature audience only, for Echo sets it apart as one of Marvel Studios's darker and grittier offerings, signaling a more mature and violent direction for the studio's streaming originals. This approach is reminiscent of previous Marvel series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, known for their explicit content and TV-MA ratings. Director Freeland earlier told Hollywood Reporter, "People on our show—they bleed. They die. They get killed, and there are real-world consequences."