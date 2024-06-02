Next Article

Netflix's 'Eric' combines drama and mystery

Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Eric': Decoding how Netflix created the titular puppet

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 02, 202412:30 am

What's the story Netflix's latest series, Eric—released on Thursday—is gaining attention for its unique mix of psychological drama and mystery set in 1980s New York. The plot revolves around a grieving father, Vincent, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who seeks comfort from his son's imaginary monster, Eric after his son Edgar disappears. The creation of Eric as a giant puppet posed significant challenges for the production team. Here's how they achieved it.

Puppet creation

The intricate design of the puppet Eric

On-screen, Eric is depicted with white fur and a blue, gargoyle-esque face to reflect the New York cityscape. While this portrayal is visually striking, it wasn't the sole concept considered by the Eric team for the main puppet. Initially, Netflix conceptualized "two variations" of the central suit for this costume, both resembling the life-sized puppets seen on children's shows such as Sesame Street.

Puppeteering

Bringing puppet Eric to life

The complex design of the suit made it impossible for the wearer to see out, necessitating a first-person drone video cast through goggles for navigation. With a weight exceeding 18.14kg, multiple operators were needed to control various parts of the suit, per Screen Rant. Experienced puppeteer Olly Taylor wore the suit for most of the series, controlling Eric's body, face, and left arm. Additional operators were used to animate the key, mouth, and right arm.

Voiceover

Cumberbatch's voice brought depth to Eric

While Taylor physically animated Eric, it was Cumberbatch who provided the monster's voice. In an interview with Digital Spy, Cumberbatch shared that finding the right tone for Eric was an "ongoing discovery." Initially aiming for something "augmented and a little more startling," he eventually chose a voice that was "utterly linked with Vincent," incorporating a gruffness and working-class New York accent, along with a "light and vulnerability."

Rehearsals

Know more about the six-part series

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth interaction between Vincent and Eric, Taylor, and Cumberbatch rehearsed scenes together on set with cinematographer Benedict Spence telling IBC that "Benedict [Cumberbatch] would perform the scene and Eric would mimic it." Created by BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, The Split), the series is helmed by Lucy Forbes and Holly Pullinger backed the series. Benedict aside, the six-part psychological thriller series also stars Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Jeff Hephner, among others.