Hollywood makeup artist recovers from brutal attack by ex-boyfriend

'Rebel Moon' makeup artist stabbed over 20 times by ex-boyfriend

By Tanvi Gupta 10:06 am May 29, 202410:06 am

What's the story Allie Shehorn, a renowned Hollywood makeup artist known for her work on projects like Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, is currently recuperating after an alleged assault by her ex-boyfriend. Per reports, the 35-year-old was brutally stabbed over 20 times at her Los Angeles residence last week (on May 23). The assault left Shehorn with severe gashes to her neck, arms, and abdomen. Incredibly, she survived the ordeal and was taken to the hospital, where she underwent several surgeries.

Incident

'It wasn't a pretty sight': Shehorn's mother explained crime scene

Christine White—Shehorn's surrogate mother—discovered her bleeding profusely. "I found her...I had to go into the bedroom where it happened...That wasn't a pretty sight," White told KTLA. Shehorn—who recently worked on the Mean Girls remake—was initially admitted in critical condition but has since been moved out of the ICU. According to her friend Jed Dornoff, she now has limited use of her hands following the attack. Dornoff shared a photo of a surprisingly upbeat Shehorn in the hospital.

Attack aftermath

Friends launched a fundraiser following the incident

KTLA reported that this unsettling incident occurred shortly after Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Friends of Shehorn, Emily MacDonald and Dornoff, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with her medical expenses. In the campaign description, MacDonald described the incident as Shehorn being "stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend" and fighting for her life in critical condition at the hospital.

Recovery and arrest

Shehorn's condition stable now, alleged attacker apprehended

Updates on the GoFundMe page further revealed that Shehorn underwent a second surgery on Saturday (May 25), with her medical team expressing cautious optimism about her "very stable" condition. Dornoff disclosed that Shehorn's breathing and feeding tubes were removed on Sunday (May 26). The authorities arrested her alleged attacker, who was reportedly attempting to flee the country at the Texas-Mexican border, on Monday.

Victim's spirit

Shehorn maintains positive attitude despite traumatic experience

Despite the likelihood of spending a month in the hospital, MacDonald told KTLA that Shehorn has been maintaining a positive attitude. "She's been in really good spirits," she said. MacDonald added, "I feel like she's comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she's at rock bottom, she's still looking to see how she can lift other people up."