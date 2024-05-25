Next Article

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get married in secret ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 09:42 am May 25, 202409:42 am

What's the story Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old actor known for her role in Stranger Things, and 22-year-old model Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, are now officially married! The couple tied the knot in a secret, low-key ceremony last weekend, as reported by PEOPLE. The intimate event was attended by their close family members including both sets of parents. Plans for a larger ceremony later this year are reportedly underway. Congratulations to the couple!

Post-Wedding sighting

First appearance as newlyweds

News of the secret Hamptons wedding emerged when the newlyweds were spotted for the first time on Friday. Brown—glowing in a white graphic tee—flashed a peace sign from the passenger seat of a blue Mustang convertible driven by her husband, Bongiovi. He, sporting a camel jacket, matched her joyful spirit with a thumbs up as he took the wheel. The couple, both wearing what seemed to be matching platinum wedding bands, radiated happiness during their carefree outing.

Romance timeline

Love story of Brown and Bongiovi

The relationship between Brown and Bongiovi first came into the public eye in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a selfie with the actor on Instagram. They were friends before their romance blossomed, as revealed by Brown in a 2022 interview with Wired. The couple made several red carpet-appearances together, including at the 2022 BAFTA Awards and the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things. In a New Year post in 2023, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life."

Engagement details

This is how Bongiovi proposed Brown!

Four months after her New Year post, Bongiovi proposed to Brown. The engagement was announced by the actor on Instagram on April 11 with a black-and-white photo of the couple embracing. On Jimmy Fallon's show, Brown revealed that Bongiovi had proposed to her underwater during a scuba diving session using a different ring after her mother refused to let him use the engagement ring for fear of losing it in the ocean.

Wedding preparations

Wedding planning and ceremony details: A look

Following their engagement, Brown shared updates about the wedding planning process. In an August 2023 interview with Women's Wear Daily, she described the process as "fun" and an exciting time in her life, while expressing a desire to keep intimate details private. Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star from Stranger Things, revealed in a March 2024 interview with Access Online that he would be officiating the couple's wedding ceremony, having written vows that both Millie and Jake loved.