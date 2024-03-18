Next Article

Why Han So-hee's agency threatened legal action against malicious posts

Han So-hee's agency address 'online harassment' amid dating drama

By Tanvi Gupta 01:59 pm Mar 18, 202401:59 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Han So-hee is currently grappling with a wave of online harassment and speculative posts following her relationship announcement with Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun-yeol. Her representatives at 9ATO Entertainment issued a stern statement on Monday, cautioning "legal action" against those "tarnishing their client's reputation." The agency also encouraged the public to report any offensive content via email. Here's what exactly happened.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The rumors surrounding Han and Ryu's relationship began on March 15 when speculation ignited from an anonymous netizen's post. As it went wild, reports emerged implicating Ryu's former flame, Hyeri from Girl's Day, adding complexity to the events. To note, Hyeri and Ryu's romance traces back to 2017, following them co-starring in Reply 1988, with their relationship lasting until 2023. In November, their agencies officially disclosed their split.

Official statement

9ATO Entertainment vowed to shield Han

In their official statement, 9ATO Entertainment conveyed Han's appreciation for the public interest in her acting career and her dedication to reciprocating the affection and support she has received. However, they emphasized that "before she is an actress she is a person first, and she is currently going through a very difficult time due to the malicious rumors and unfounded speculations." The agency warned of "severe legal consequences for those who create or spread such damaging content."

Timeline

How did it all start for Ryu and Han?

Following his breakup with Hyeri, Ryu's interactions with Han raised eyebrows. In November, Han was spotted attending Ryu's photo exhibition, sparking dating rumors. When Han recently confirmed their relationship in her blog post, she revealed meeting Ryu at the exhibition. The actor clarified attending the event through a photographer friend and, upon learning about a potential project involving her and Ryu, she decided to greet him at the event.

Reassurance

'No overlap,' assured Han in her statement

Further, Han reassured her fans that there was "no overlap with his previous relationship with Hyeri." She explained that they began dating in early 2024. Meanwhile, Ryu's agency, C-Jes Studios, confirmed the actor's relationship with Han in an official statement. Confirming their romance, the agency expressed concern over the actor's privacy being violated due to speculative articles and rumors and warned of legal consequences for malicious content.