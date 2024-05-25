Next Article

Cannes Film Festival has announced the first set of winners

Cannes Film Festival: 'Black Dog,' Anasuya Sengupta win top honors

By Isha Sharma 09:20 am May 25, 2024

What's the story The 77th Cannes Film Festival has announced the winners of its Un Certain Regard Prize, with Chinese director Hu Guan's film Black Dog taking the top honor. The film tells the story of a loner returning to his desert hometown after prison and finding companionship in a world-weary greyhound. It triumphed over 17 other titles to claim the festival's second-most prestigious competitive section. It has been directed by Guan Hu.

Un Certain Regard Prize

Anasuya Sengupta bags Best Actress award; scripts history

Anasuya Sengupta was awarded the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her role in The Shameless. The film portrays a sex worker who escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman. In her acceptance speech, Sengupta reportedly dedicated her award "to the queer community and other marginalized communities all around the world for so bravely fighting a fight they really shouldn't have to fight." She's reportedly the first Indian actor to clinch this honor.

Jury Prize

Take a look at other notable winners

The Jury Prize was awarded to Boris Lojkine's asylum-seeker tale, The Story Of Souleymane. Abou Sangaré won Best Actor for his role in L'Histoire de Souleymane, while Roberto Minervini and Rungano Nyoni shared the Best Director award for their respective films The Damned and On Becoming a Guinea Fowl. These awards were part of the Un Certain Regard section of the festival's official selection. The Palm Dog Award went to the dog Kodi, featured in Dog on Trial.

Official selection

Cannes Film Festival's 2024 selection and jury

The 2024 selection of the festival included 18 feature films, eight of which were first features also competing for the Caméra d'or. The jury was chaired by Canadian actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Xavier Dolan. Other jury members included French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucouré, Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir, German-Luxembourg actor Vicky Krieps, and American film critic Todd McCarthy.