First-look: Sinister Martin Portlock unmasked in 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:04 pm May 19, 202402:04 pm

What's the story The team behind the slasher horror hit Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey have released a first glimpse of their new project, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. Martin Portlock portrays a sinister and grotesquely altered rendition of the beloved children's character. This standalone title is produced by Jagged Edge Productions and forms part of their Twisted Childhood Universe. Currently being filmed in the UK, the movie is slated for a Halloween theatrical release.

The plot follows Wendy Darling's dangerous quest to save brother

The film, marketed by ITN Studios at Cannes, follows Wendy Darling on a quest to save her brother Michael from the clutches of the villainous Peter Pan. Along her journey, she encounters a twisted version of Tinkerbell, who mistakenly believes drugs are pixie dust. Scott Chambers writes and directs Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, with Rhys Frake-Waterfield, known for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, producing.

Meet the star-studded cast of the forthcoming film

The ensemble cast of the film comprises Megan Placito, Peter Desouza-Feighoney known for The Popes Exorcist, Kit Green, Portlock from Wolf Manor, Nicholas Woodeson recognized for roles in Skyfall and John Carter, and Kierston Wareing seen in Fish Tank. In addition to this, Olumide Olorunfemi, featured in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, along with Teresa Banham, Charity Kase, and Campbell Wallace will be seen in the film.

Jagged Edge Productions plans Twisted Childhood Universe expansion

Jagged Edge Productions is developing more titles that will culminate in an Avengers-like crossover featuring horrific versions of children's characters. Among these are Bambi: The Reckoning, set to debut in 2024, where Bambi becomes a revenge-seeking killing machine, and Pinocchio: Unstrung, described by Frake-Waterfield as an "extremely unique and R-rated depiction of Pinocchio." These characters will unite in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, scheduled to start filming in 2025.

'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' sequel secured franchise's future

Despite mixed reviews, the sequel to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has likely secured the future of the Poohinverse franchise. It currently holds a 53% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a high audience score of 80%. The first film received a low 3% critics score but was a financial success, earning over $5M on a $100K budget, reportedly. This success allowed for an investment of $1M in the sequel.