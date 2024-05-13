Next Article

Gong Yoo to star as AI character in Suzy-Bo-gum's 'Wonderland'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm May 13, 2024

What's the story Renowned South Korean actor Gong Yoo is set to make a special appearance in the highly-anticipated film Wonderland. The movie's unique concept revolves around the Wonderland service, a platform that allows users to reconnect with their deceased loved ones via video call. This is achieved by reconstructing these individuals through artificial intelligence (AI). The film features a star-studded cast including Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik.

Role details

Gong's role in 'Wonderland' sparks global interest

Gong, globally recognized for his roles in successful projects such as Train to Busan, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and the popular series Squid Game, will portray AI Sung-joon in Wonderland. His character interacts with the planners of the Wonderland service while monitoring the emotional changes of AI Bai Li, a character played by Tang. Director Kim Tae-yong conceptualized Sung-joon's character after meeting Gong, reportedly.

Praises

Director and co-star praised Gong's performance

Director Kim expressed his confidence in Gong's suitability for the role, stating, "Since he is an AI character that carries out the task of managing the AI within Wonderland while also being a friend, he needed to be both cool yet warm, and there was no other actor like him [for the role]." Co-star Tang—who is a Chinese actor—also praised Gong's performance. She said, "I didn't feel a language barrier thanks to Gong's English skills...I felt a sense of brotherhood."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this poster featuring Gong and Tang

Release date

Film is slated to hit theaters in June

To note, lead actors Suzy and Park's first professional collaboration occurred at the esteemed Baeksang Arts Awards in 2018, where they served as co-presenters. Since then, they have continued to work together as hosts, including at the most recent edition of the event. Their ongoing partnership has amplified fans' excitement for their on-screen chemistry in Wonderland, marking their first portrayal as a couple. The film is scheduled for release on June 5.