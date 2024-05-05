Next Article

Watch: 'Raju Yadav' trailer unveils Getup Srinu's journey through trials

By Tanvi Gupta 04:37 pm May 05, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated trailer for the film Raju Yadav has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a touching tale of struggle and love. The movie marks the debut of popular Telugu television actor-comedian Boddupalli Srinu, popularly known by his stage name Getup Srinu, often referred to as the "small-screen Kamal Haasan," in his first leading role. Krishnamachary directs this emotional drama, making it his directorial debut.

Plot details

'Raju Yadav' unfolds a tale of struggle and love

Raju Yadav tells the story of its titular character, who faces significant life challenges following a cricket field incident. After being hit by a ball, Yadav suffers from an unusual condition—where he is unable to move his facial muscles—that leaves him with a permanent smile. This leads to various complications, including financial struggles as he seeks medical treatment. To earn money, Yadav moves to Hyderabad and becomes a cab driver.

Romantic twist

Film is set to unveil an intriguing love story twist

In an unexpected turn of events, Yadav's life changes when he meets a girl who falls for his constant smile. However, their budding relationship faces its share of obstacles as the girl is hesitant to commit to marriage. The film, based on real-life events, promises to be an engaging entertainer. Ankita Kharat stars as the female lead opposite Srinu in this emotional drama.

Production highlights

'Raju Yadav' showcases stellar technical aspects

Raju Yadav stands out not only for its compelling narrative but also for its technical excellence. The film's cinematography by Sai Ram Uday D.F.Tech and Harshvardhan Rameshwar's background score are standout elements. The production design is said to be apt for the genre of the movie. The project is produced by K. Prashant Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli under Sai Varunavi Creations and Charisma Dreams Entertainment banners.

Take a look at the trailer here

About the personality

Meanwhile, know more about Srinu

Srinu gained fame for his versatile roles in the popular TV sketch-comedy shows Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth. His journey in Tollywood commenced with Telugabbai, following which he appeared in prominent films like Khaidi No. 150, Rangasthalam, Maharshi, iSmart Shankar, and Zombie Reddy. Besides acting, he showcased his hosting skills on ETV Plus with the show Cinema Chupista Mama. He last graced the screen in Tejja Sajja's Hanu-Man, portraying Kaasi.