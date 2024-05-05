Next Article

'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao discusses Sanjay Leela Bhansali's intense shooting process

By Tanvi Gupta 04:34 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story Aditi Rao Hydari, a key member of the predominantly female cast of Heeramandi, recently shared her experiences while filming the series. She discussed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unique directing style and recalled instances where he raised his voice at her. The actor also mentioned an unconventional method used by Bhansali to elicit a specific performance. The period drama, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar—premiered on Netflix on Wednesday—and marked Bhansali's debut in the OTT landscape.

Filming difficulties

Hydari recalled challenges during 'Heeramandi's first 'Mujra' shoot

Hydari recounted a particularly demanding day during the filming of the first mujra—a traditional dance sequence. She revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "We started our shoot with Hath hojao, which was the first mujra I did...I had also just recovered from COVID-19 at that time." "By the end of the first day...the costume was heavy and my brain was not taking in anymore...I could see what he was telling me...but the firing wasn't happening...But, just before we wrapped, we got it."

Director's approach

Bhansali's teasing and unconventional directing method

Hydari shared that Bhansali often teased her due to her struggle to convincingly portray anger on screen. She quoted him saying, "If I say angry scene, she'll do one love scene with full Shringar bhav," about her. "And he's right. For me, to be angry is the most tiring thing, especially the very outward anger. And I have to be this passionate, rousing girl (here). I have to make all these people (the other characters) believe in what I'm saying."

Emotional encounter

When SLB didn't allow Hydari to eat lunch

Further, the actor recalled, "One day, we did two-three takes, and then he just called me very sweetly and he started speaking to me...He speaks very beautifully, so it's very passionate and I had tears in my eyes." She added, "And then he said we were going to shoot this scene and gave everybody a lunch break, except me. He asked, 'Is that okay?' I was like, 'Done'. So I didn't eat and it really helped me."

About the series

Know more about 'Heeramandi'

Centered on the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s, Heeramandi delves into the stories of tawaifs residing in Lahore's red-light district, Heera Mandi. The series features a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sonakshi Sinha. On the other hand, the male ensemble features Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman in supporting roles.